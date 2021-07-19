UrduPoint.com
Private Universities Not Allowed To Grant Affiliation: HEC Warns

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has warned the general public that Private Universities/Higher Education Institutions are not allowed to grant affiliation to Colleges/Other Institutions.

According to official sources, HEC in an Alert has prohibited the private sector higher education institutions (HEIs) to grant affiliation to colleges or other institutions owing to grave irregularities in management and compromise on quality standards in the past.

HEC publicised for awareness of general public and the higher education fraternity that HEC, by virtue of its Ordinance, is the sole and apex authority to prescribe conditions under which institutions, including those that are not part of the State educational system, may be opened and operated, the sources told APP on Monday.

HEC is the sole standard setting national organisation with regard to higher education in the country, they added.

They said Private Sector HEIs could only operate through their accredited Principal seat/Main Campus and accredited sub-campus having Non Objection Certificate of HEC as reflected on HEC website.

It is once again reiterated that any degree earned through a college/institution/centre which is affiliated with a private sector university in Pakistan will not be recognised by the Higher Education Commission, the sources mentioned.

For list of recognised higher education institutions and other related information, they asked students, parents and guardians to visit HEC website: www.hec.gov.pk.

