UrduPoint.com

Private Universities Urged To Help Out Earthquake Victims In Turkiye, Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Private universities urged to help out earthquake victims in Turkiye, Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) and the Pakistan Association of Private Medical & Dental Institutions (PAMI) have urged all the private sector universities to help out the victims of devastating earthquakes in south-eastern Türkiye and north-western Syria.

The devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria have resulted in endless suffering and angst with the death toll at 8,764 people at the time of writing. With over 41,600 people suffering from non-fatal injuries, over 5,700 structures reduced to rubble, and over 13 million people affected in total so far; this is the worst natural tragedy to hit the region in recent history.

The APSUP and PAMI had a humble tradition of standing with our brothers and sisters in need, be it here in Pakistan or in our brotherly Muslim countries anywhere in the world with PKR 477.6 million contributed to such noble causes thus far.

Talking to APP, APSUP Executive Director Murtaza Noor said that both the organisations have collectively launched the Mission Essar Earthquake Relief Fund for Türkiye and Syria to help ease the suffering of countless individuals and families who have lost their loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods.

"Millions remain in dire need of food, shelter, medical care, and, above all, an arm around their shoulders." Superior University has already contributed PKR 5 million to APSUP & PAMI's Mission Essar Earthquake Relief Fund for Türkiye and Syria, he added.

He urged all the partner institutions of APSUP and PAMI as well as the Pakistani nation to come together in this hour of need and lend a helping hand to support the suffering humanity in the earthquake-affected areas.

"No matter how small or large, every contribution can make a difference in the lives of those affected by this catastrophic natural calamity and your generosity can help provide critical support and resources to those in need" he appealed.

Murtaza Noor said, "Let us work together, contribute generously, and let our Turkish and Syrian brothers and sisters know that they are not alone and that there is still kindness and compassion in this world".

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake World Syria Superior Pakistani Rupee Muslim All From Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

11 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support S ..

Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support Syriaâ€™s earthquake relief eff ..

26 minutes ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 21,000

53 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

3 hours ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

4 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.