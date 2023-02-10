Private universities urged to help out earthquake victims in Turkiye, Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) and the Pakistan Association of Private Medical & Dental Institutions (PAMI) have urged all the private sector universities to help out the victims of devastating earthquakes in south-eastern Türkiye and north-western Syria.

The devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria have resulted in endless suffering and angst with the death toll at 8,764 people at the time of writing. With over 41,600 people suffering from non-fatal injuries, over 5,700 structures reduced to rubble, and over 13 million people affected in total so far; this is the worst natural tragedy to hit the region in recent history.

The APSUP and PAMI had a humble tradition of standing with our brothers and sisters in need, be it here in Pakistan or in our brotherly Muslim countries anywhere in the world with PKR 477.6 million contributed to such noble causes thus far.

Talking to APP, APSUP Executive Director Murtaza Noor said that both the organisations have collectively launched the Mission Essar Earthquake Relief Fund for Türkiye and Syria to help ease the suffering of countless individuals and families who have lost their loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods.

"Millions remain in dire need of food, shelter, medical care, and, above all, an arm around their shoulders." Superior University has already contributed PKR 5 million to APSUP & PAMI's Mission Essar Earthquake Relief Fund for Türkiye and Syria, he added.

He urged all the partner institutions of APSUP and PAMI as well as the Pakistani nation to come together in this hour of need and lend a helping hand to support the suffering humanity in the earthquake-affected areas.

"No matter how small or large, every contribution can make a difference in the lives of those affected by this catastrophic natural calamity and your generosity can help provide critical support and resources to those in need" he appealed.

Murtaza Noor said, "Let us work together, contribute generously, and let our Turkish and Syrian brothers and sisters know that they are not alone and that there is still kindness and compassion in this world".