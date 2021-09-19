Private vehicles being shifted from police stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Sunday directed to remove private vehicles compounded inside police stations since long time and shift them to some other suitable place.

According to the official, the step would help improve civic look at the police stations besides proving a harbinger of change in the police culture.

He said, as the vehicles are being shifted to some other proper place, it is being ensured that the vehicles are secure.

The vehicles in police custody would be handed over to their real owners after due process of investigation and those unclaimed would be auctioned.

IGP Islamabad asked the concerned officials to entertain the visitors cordially that he believed would help improve police image in the public eyes.

He said it is the duty of every official to earn respect for the department.

It is to mention here that the IGP had some times back visited the police stations and ordered shifting of the vehicles to some other place.