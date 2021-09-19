UrduPoint.com

Private Vehicles Being Shifted From Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 08:20 PM

Private vehicles being shifted from police stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Sunday directed to remove private vehicles compounded inside police stations since long time and shift them to some other suitable place.

According to the official, the step would help improve civic look at the police stations besides proving a harbinger of change in the police culture.

He said, as the vehicles are being shifted to some other proper place, it is being ensured that the vehicles are secure.

The vehicles in police custody would be handed over to their real owners after due process of investigation and those unclaimed would be auctioned.

IGP Islamabad asked the concerned officials to entertain the visitors cordially that he believed would help improve police image in the public eyes.

He said it is the duty of every official to earn respect for the department.

It is to mention here that the IGP had some times back visited the police stations and ordered shifting of the vehicles to some other place.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Sunday

Recent Stories

Winner of the 5th Arab Reading Challenge to be cro ..

Winner of the 5th Arab Reading Challenge to be crowned in live TV ceremony on Mo ..

26 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minis ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minister

1 hour ago
 ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

1 hour ago
 Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social ..

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

3 hours ago
 33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.