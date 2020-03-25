(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha, Dr. Farah Masood said that in the view of the unforeseen circumstances, the government has cancelled all previous licenses of private wheat procurement and the issuance of new licenses has been banned.

"Food department without middle man intervention will purchase 40 Kg wheat bag at RS.1400 while concerned Deputy Commissioner are bound to meet the specified targets," she expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in connection of wheat procurement.

DC Abdullah Sheikh, Deputy Director food Arshad Wattoo, ADC Revenue Meesam Abbas, DFC Ifftikhar Choudhary, AC Shoaib Niswana and DC'S of other three districts were also attended the meeting.

Commissioner told that wheat procurement was being initiated from mid-April due to weather conditions for that 36 procurement centers has been set up and targets also been assigned across the division.

Deputy Director Food Arshad Wattoo while giving briefing to the meeting, said that according to the open door policy 100 bags of 50 Kg or 50 bags of 100 Kg would be issued by Numbardar guarantee and more than that to be issued through local deposit.

Talking about wheat procurement policy, he said that division has been given a target to buy 368946 metric ton of wheat for the current year; 135400 ton of wheat will be procured from Sargodha, 27800 from Khushab, 72783 from Mianwali and 132963 from Bhakkar district.

He said that 119618 jute and 249328 polythene gunny bags would be distributed across the division with the Food department. Commissioner has directed to achieve 100 per cent of the wheat procurement targets despite in emergency circumstances.