Privatisation Commission successfully auctions over 33 kanals in Rs 16.7 mlns

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Ministry of Privatization successfully auctioned 33 kanals and 17 marla land at Chak No 142/EB, near Dullan Bangla in tehsil Burewala, district Vehari.

The auction process held at a local hotel here on Wednesday.

DG Privatization Commission Iftikhar Naqvi, Salman Ameen (Financial consultant) and other officials were also present. A total of three parties took part in auction process.

The reserved price of the land was over Rs 5.7 millions. However, a citizen namely Abdul Ghafoor won the auction by offering over Rs 16.7 millions against the land. It is worth mentioning here, the land belonged to Civil Aviation Department.