Privatization Difficult Amid Economic Downturn: PBIF

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:03 PM

Privatization difficult amid economic downturn: PBIF

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected petitions seeking action against JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected petitions seeking action against JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah remarked " much is said about us.

Tell me what should any one be stopped.He further remarked " How such things can make any difference for any one. There should be freedom of expression in the country.He observed " have you studied islam.

Imam Abu Hanifa expressed difference of opinion with their pupils.He remarked " this is a global world and it is era of social media. You will stop how many persons. We should posses such character that no one could talk this way about us.The IHC dismissed the petition against Maulana Fazlur Rehman declaring it non maintainable.It is pertinent to mention here that petition was filed against Maulana Fazlur Rehman for delivering speech against Pakistan army.

The petitioner Shah Jahan had resorted to court against Maulana Fazlur Rehman for giving statement by the latter against Pakistan army.The petitioner had prayed the court to impose ban on political party of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for making speech by him against the state institutions.Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan, Chairman PEMRA, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and federation were made respondents in the petition.

The federation was made respondent through Prime Minister Imran Khan.The petitioner had prayed the court to impose ban on political party of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.It was further requested in the petition that PEMRA should ban Maulana Fazlur Rehman from delivering speeches.

