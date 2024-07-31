Privatization Of DISCOs, Use Of Thar Coal To Help Reduce Energy Prices: Awais
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 11:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Khan Laghari on Wednesday said that incumbent government is working on multiple strategies to expedite privatization process, and use of Thar coal so that maximum relief could be provided to domestic and industrial sectors.
We are also analyzing the actual generation of power plants and consumption of energy in summer and cold season,
he said while talking to a private television channel. The steps have been taken to remove flaws in the power sector, he stated.
In reply to a question, he said, the matters of Independent power producers (IPPs), and capacity payment would be addressed soon.
Commenting on DISCOs, he said some companies are being privatized in the first phase while steps for rest of the DISCOs to be taken in the second and third phases.
The government is determined to bring improvement in power sector so that maximum relief could be extended to residential and industrial consumers, he said.
