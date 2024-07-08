- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues: Leghari
Privatization Of DISCOs, Utilization Of Local Coal To Help Address Energy Issues: Leghari
Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 10:30 PM
Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Monday said that privatization of DISCOs and utilization of local coal would help address energy issues
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Monday said that privatization of DISCOs and utilization of local coal would help address energy issues.
Removing flaws from the power sector, privatization of DISCOs, use of domestic coal, and improvement in the transmission lines could save billions of rupees of this country every year, he said while talking to a private television channel.
We can generate affordable energy through alternate resources like solar, coal, and hydel and reduce the power tariff for the general public,
he said. Commenting on electricity theft cases, he said efforts are being made to minimize the power theft cases by bringing improvement in the system.
There is a need to have the full support of law enforcement agencies and staff cooperation to catch the power pilferers, he added.
In reply to a question about inflated bills, he said an inquiry has been ordered to probe the matter of sending inflated bills to customers.
To another question about the low tariff rate, he said that a discussion was being made with Chinese companies about modern technology for the use of local coal for our industry.
He said the government would fulfill the promises made during the election campaign regarding the introduction of a low tariff rate in the country. About load-shedding, he said those people living in the KPK and Sindh areas are not paying bills properly while in the Punjab,
we have made a good recovery.
Recent Stories
Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM
7 sui gas connections disconnected
Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates of capital's constituencies
Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha
Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp agriculture: Governor
BISE Bahawalpur announces Matric position holders
Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz
28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted on solar power: Prime Minister ..
VC GCU attends US Independence day event
CM reviews flood situation, directs depts to prepare contingency plan
Man crushed to death in road mishap
Minister for devising comprehensive strategy to address environmental challenges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM21 seconds ago
-
7 sui gas connections disconnected23 seconds ago
-
Tribunal seeks affidavits from winning candidates of capital's constituencies2 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to economic revival, public welfare: Ranjha2 minutes ago
-
Tube wells' solarization in Balochistan to revamp agriculture: Governor3 minutes ago
-
Delegation of National Party calls on PM Shehbaz3 minutes ago
-
28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to be converted on solar power: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sha ..7 minutes ago
-
VC GCU attends US Independence day event42 minutes ago
-
CM reviews flood situation, directs depts to prepare contingency plan43 minutes ago
-
Man crushed to death in road mishap42 minutes ago
-
Minister for devising comprehensive strategy to address environmental challenges42 minutes ago
-
ATC summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi for indictment in May-9 case42 minutes ago