Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues: Leghari

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Monday said that privatization of DISCOs and utilization of local coal would help address energy issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Monday said that privatization of DISCOs and utilization of local coal would help address energy issues.

Removing flaws from the power sector, privatization of DISCOs, use of domestic coal, and improvement in the transmission lines could save billions of rupees of this country every year, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We can generate affordable energy through alternate resources like solar, coal, and hydel and reduce the power tariff for the general public,

he said. Commenting on electricity theft cases, he said efforts are being made to minimize the power theft cases by bringing improvement in the system.

There is a need to have the full support of law enforcement agencies and staff cooperation to catch the power pilferers, he added.

In reply to a question about inflated bills, he said an inquiry has been ordered to probe the matter of sending inflated bills to customers.

To another question about the low tariff rate, he said that a discussion was being made with Chinese companies about modern technology for the use of local coal for our industry.

He said the government would fulfill the promises made during the election campaign regarding the introduction of a low tariff rate in the country. About load-shedding, he said those people living in the KPK and Sindh areas are not paying bills properly while in the Punjab,

we have made a good recovery.

