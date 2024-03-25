Privatization of loss making entities priority of govt: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 09:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said privatization of loss-making state-owned entities, institutional reforms, domestic and foreign investment and austerity were priorities of the government.
The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters Association including Shakeel Masood, Mir Ibrahim, Mian Amir Mehmood and Sultan Lakhani.
The PM said he formed the government at a time when the country was faced with immense difficulties. The biggest challenge was to put the economy back on track, he said and informed the delegation about the economic
priorities of the government.
He said a committee had been formed to bring down the expenditure of the government and it would soon present
its recommendations which he would put before the nation.
The federal cabinet had decided not to take salaries and perks, he told.
He said the services of international experts were being hired for complete digitalization of Federal board of
Revenue, adding the government would duly recognize the top taxpayers, exporters and women entrepreneurs of the
country.
He said media was the fourth pillar of the state and the role of electronic media in the progress and development
of society and mental and intellectual training of people was of great importance.
He said the government believed in the freedom of expression and freedom of media and in this regard all possible
steps were being taken.
Fake news was a big challenge and the mainstream media had a very important role in stopping the fake news,
he continued.
He expressed hope that media would play its role in the stability of democracy through impartial reporting.
The PM said the state had the responsibility to protect mediamen.
He urged the electronic media to support the efforts of the government for progress and prosperity of the country.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaulllah Tarar and high-level officials attended the meeting.
The delegation felicitated the prime minister on assuming his office and expressed best wishes.
