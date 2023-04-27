UrduPoint.com

Privatization Of PSM Pending Since 2015: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Privatization of PSM pending since 2015: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production Shahida Rehmani on Thursday apprised the National Assembly that the government had decided to privatize Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) to revive it but the process was pending since 2015.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, she said that privatization process was now at advance stage.

Some 5282 employees of PSM have been retrenched on the directives of the Apex Court, she added.

She said salary bill had also come down from Rs 350 million per month to around 100 million. PSM from its own generated funds had also paid off long outstanding liabilities for an amount of Rs. 3.714 billion belonging to international and local creditors, NBP, EOBI, etc, she added.

She said production of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) was closed in June 2015.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly June 2015 From Government National Bank Of Pakistan Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah to host &#039;Career Journey&# ..

Expo Centre Sharjah to host &#039;Career Journey&#039; Exhibition to enrich Inte ..

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food ..

Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food product validity assessment s ..

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

45 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Phi ..

ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Philippines LNG Import Terminal

60 minutes ago
 Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at ..

Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

60 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.