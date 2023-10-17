Privatization of schools never on the card: CM Punjab

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Tuesday categorically denied that the privatization of schools was on the cards

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Tuesday categorically denied that the privatization of schools was on the cards.

"This issue was never discussed in the provincial cabinet meeting", he said and added that however there was a 10 to 15 year old program for the adoption of educational institutes by NGOs.

Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here, he said that the businessmen could also adopt these schools with the same teachers and thus play their role to improve the quality of education in government schools.

He quoted an NGO that had adopted a school with only 300 enrolments. However, now under this arrangement, more than 3500 students were studying in the same school.

About Punjab Revenue Authority, he said that he had specially invited its chairman so that FCCI could establish cordial relations with this department.

Quoting his visit to Rawalpindi, he said that the business community there had requested for a piece of land to build a hospital. He said that on the same pattern the philanthropists of Faisalabad could adopt 5 to 6 major local hospitals.

About the access road from the M4 motorway to the airport, he said that he had studied this proposal but the new road was not feasible. However, the airport would be linked with other parts of the city via a ring road.

He said that work had already been expedited on the up-gradation of Jhang Road which would be completed very soon.

About safe city, he said that work had been started on this much-delayed project and hopefully it would be accomplished by January 31 or February.

He also assured to improve the lit condition on the main canal road.

He further said that the hospitals were also being upgraded including Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) and the people would witness a marked improvement within next few months.

He said that the expansion of M4 Motorway from 2 to 3 lanes was basically a Federal issue. However, he would talk to the Prime Minister as its foundation was already available.

On the demand of cancer hospitals, Mohsin Naqvi said that there was not even a single government-owned cancer hospital in Punjab. However, he would try to provide radiotherapy in Allied Hospital.

He also assured to provide industrial plots to the female entrepreneurs.

He said that he had talked to the FESCO Chief who had agreed to receive the electricity bills of sick industrial units in 12 equal installments.

He said that the FESCO Chief had also assured that new electricity connections in industrial estates developed by FIEDMC would also be sanctioned within 10 days.

About one window operation, the CM said that work had already been started on it and he would try his optimum best to make it operational as soon as possible.

About Faisalabad-related issues, he said that the commissioner was proactively working while the appointment of new Deputy Commissioner and CPO would also play a key role in resolving its local issues on a fast track basis.

About the ring road, he said that he would try to make the existing road a real ring road.

About TEVTA, he said that he could not pay full attention to it. However, its new chairman had been appointed just a few days ago and its first meeting was scheduled to be held on Thursday.

“We would try to fulfill domestic needs of the industrial sector in addition to producing trained human resources to be exported to the other countries”, he added.

Earlier, President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq welcomed the Chief Minister and appreciated the gesture of holding the first ever cabinet meeting in Faisalabad.

He hoped that this arrangement would play a major role in resolving the local issues spontaneously.

He said that the Faisalabad Chamber was also focusing on civic issues in addition to its mandated responsibility of business advocacy.

He said, "Generally, we harp on three pillars of the state but we introduced commerce and industry as the most important and fourth pillar of the state which is bearing the financial cost of all other pillars."

He said, "We were invited to attend the senate and standing committee of senate. I floated a proposal to cut the government expenditure to the tune of Rs.1 trillion which was highly appreciated and for the first time in the history of Pakistan, President FCCI was nominated to chair the anomaly committee.”

He said that the provincial government was really making strenuous efforts to facilitate the business community.

He said that the CM nominated a focal person to resolve the State Bank-related issues which worked up the entire satisfaction of the business community.

About the role of FCCI, he said, "We tried to equip the worker's children with the best quality education. In this connection, we adopted labor schools where we are providing teachers and computer labs."

He said that it was his dream to promote Faisalabad as the first handicap-free city of Pakistan.

Mian Muhammad Adrees former President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) appreciated the efforts of CM Punjab to bring qualitative improvement in the education system and said that he should continue to implement his agenda despite resistance from some sectors.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman disclosed that smuggling of cloth had been plugged which will generate demand for cloth worth 3 to 4 billion Dollars. "This cloth was smuggled into Pakistan through Afghan transit trade", he added.

Former Presidents FCCI Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain, Rana Sikandar Azam, Convener District Development Committee Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa, former President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Qurrat-ul-Ain took part in the question-answer session while Chamber’s President Dr Khurram Tariq presented FCCI shield to the CM Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Later, addressing a press conference, the CM Punjab said that his government was trying to pass on the impact of reduction in oil prices to the masses.