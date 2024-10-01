Open Menu

Privatization Of Sick Units, Power Sector Reforms Top Priority Of Govt: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Privatization of sick units, power sector reforms top priority of govt: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that government is working on

privatization of sick units, and power sector reforms and for this, all necessary steps have been taken to achieve the objectives.

The PIA and three DISCO's privatization process would be made before the end of this year, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The outsourcing of Islamabad and Karachi airport would be made in phases, he added. Right sizing and restructuring of some ministries and departments would also be made before the next fiscal year, he stated.

In reply to a question about issues of Independent Power Producers, he said discussion was being made with Chinese authorities regarding re-profiling of debt besides China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. All out measures are being taken to strengthen the economic sector of Pakistan, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad China CPEC TV All Government PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

6 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

6 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

7 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

7 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

7 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

8 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

9 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

10 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

10 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

10 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan