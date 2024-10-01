Privatization Of Sick Units, Power Sector Reforms Top Priority Of Govt: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that government is working on
privatization of sick units, and power sector reforms and for this, all necessary steps have been taken to achieve the objectives.
The PIA and three DISCO's privatization process would be made before the end of this year, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The outsourcing of Islamabad and Karachi airport would be made in phases, he added. Right sizing and restructuring of some ministries and departments would also be made before the next fiscal year, he stated.
In reply to a question about issues of Independent Power Producers, he said discussion was being made with Chinese authorities regarding re-profiling of debt besides China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. All out measures are being taken to strengthen the economic sector of Pakistan, he added.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs7bn provides to strengthen police force in merged districts: CM1 minute ago
-
IHC grants time to HEC chairman for comments21 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in plea against recruitment in health office31 minutes ago
-
Senator Hidayatullah calls for national effort to eliminate narcotics and Protect Youth41 minutes ago
-
LHC sends back murder case to Sessions Court41 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of PTI leaders41 minutes ago
-
Health minister urges for timely reporting of high fever to hospitals41 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to Alia Hamza in PECA case51 minutes ago
-
PM vows further relief as inflation slows at lowest in last four years in Sept51 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh Arora visits HFH51 minutes ago
-
SC shares minutes of Practice & Procedure Judges Committee meeting2 hours ago
-
SC adjourns Article 63A review petition till Wednesday2 hours ago