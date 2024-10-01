Privatization of sick units, power sector reforms top priority of govt: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that government is working on

privatization of sick units, and power sector reforms and for this, all necessary steps have been taken to achieve the objectives.

The PIA and three DISCO's privatization process would be made before the end of this year, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The outsourcing of Islamabad and Karachi airport would be made in phases, he added. Right sizing and restructuring of some ministries and departments would also be made before the next fiscal year, he stated.

In reply to a question about issues of Independent Power Producers, he said discussion was being made with Chinese authorities regarding re-profiling of debt besides China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. All out measures are being taken to strengthen the economic sector of Pakistan, he added.