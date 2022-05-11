UrduPoint.com

Privatization Transactions Worth Rs 4.293 Bln Conducted In Last 4 Years: NA Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 04:17 PM

Minister for Privatization Abid Hussan Bhayo on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that privatization transactions worth Rs 4.293 billion have been conducted during August 2018 to April 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Privatization Abid Hussan Bhayo on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that privatization transactions worth Rs 4.293 billion have been conducted during August 2018 to April 2022.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the minister said expenditures of Rs 78.81 million were incurred for the said privatization.

He said 10 properties, Services International Hotel, Lahore and Heavy Electrical Complex.

The said privatizations were conducted through competitive bidding process, as per the provisions of the Privatization Commission Ordinance, 2000, he said.

The minister said the benchmark (reference) prices of all the said privatizations were assessed through a laid down process.

The reference prices of the said properties were conducted by the respective Financial Advisors on the basis of international and domestic standards of conducting valuation, he said.

