UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Privilege Motion Against Impolite Behavior Of KP House Staffer Adopted

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:55 PM

Privilege motion against impolite behavior of KP House staffer adopted

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday unanimously adopted a privilege motion against impolite behavior of an officer of KP House Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday unanimously adopted a privilege motion against impolite behavior of an officer of KP House Islamabad.

Hidayat- ur-Rehman of Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal in his privilege motion complained about the behavior of staff member of KP House Islamabad who refused to allot him a room.

He said that inappropriate behavior of the officer breached his privilege.

He also complained about furniture and kitchen of KP House suggesting an audit to investigate the state of affairs of KP house in Islamabad.

Labor Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai said that KP House was closed due to corona pandemic.

He said that if privilege of the honorable member was breached the motion should be referred to concerned committee for necessary action.

Related Topics

Assembly Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

SEC approves resumption of government activities

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Anwar Majeed ..

15 seconds ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

19 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

34 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

34 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.