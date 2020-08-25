Privilege motion against impolite behavior of KP House staffer adopted

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday unanimously adopted a privilege motion against impolite behavior of an officer of KP House Islamabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday unanimously adopted a privilege motion against impolite behavior of an officer of KP House Islamabad.

Hidayat- ur-Rehman of Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal in his privilege motion complained about the behavior of staff member of KP House Islamabad who refused to allot him a room.

He said that inappropriate behavior of the officer breached his privilege.

He also complained about furniture and kitchen of KP House suggesting an audit to investigate the state of affairs of KP house in Islamabad.

Labor Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai said that KP House was closed due to corona pandemic.

He said that if privilege of the honorable member was breached the motion should be referred to concerned committee for necessary action.