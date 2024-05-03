Privincial Health Minister Visits Children Complex To Review Health Facilities
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Punjab Health Minister, Khawaja Salman Rafique, along with Secretary South Punjab, Afzal Nasir Khan, visited Children Complex to review the health facilities being extended in the hospital
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister, Khawaja Salman Rafique, along with Secretary South Punjab, Afzal Nasir Khan, visited Children Complex to review the health facilities being extended in the hospital.
Health Minister inspected the Child Life Emergency, new medical wards, Outdoors, and ongoing construction work at Children Hospital.
Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr.
Kamran Asif briefed minister on the provision of medical facilities at the hospital.
Head of Paeds Medicines Dr. Waqas Imran and Head of cardiology Dr. Sohail Arshad were also present.
The minister also conducted a detailed visit of various departments of the hospital and assessed the availability of medicines and medical facilities for patients.
Rafique also discussed the provision of medicines and medical facilities with the relatives of the patients.
Recent Stories
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024
Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut
Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo
PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25
President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30 ..
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi
Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power
Governor congratulates nation for launching Pakistan's historic lunar mission I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra3 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD3 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30, 20212 minutes ago
-
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi11 minutes ago
-
Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power2 minutes ago
-
Governor congratulates nation for launching Pakistan's historic lunar mission ICUBE-Q2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directs implementation of playground policy ..1 minute ago
-
Stabbing in Fatehjang claims a life1 minute ago
-
Over 35000 complaints handled in year 2023, says Ombudsman Punjab2 minutes ago
-
FJWU hosts inaugural ceremony of online Internship Program (OIP) 20242 minutes ago
-
Faisal Salim Kundi, Sardar Salim Haider nominated for Punjab, KP governors’ posts30 minutes ago