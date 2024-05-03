Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities

Punjab Health Minister, Khawaja Salman Rafique, along with Secretary South Punjab, Afzal Nasir Khan, visited Children Complex to review the health facilities being extended in the hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister, Khawaja Salman Rafique, along with Secretary South Punjab, Afzal Nasir Khan, visited Children Complex to review the health facilities being extended in the hospital.

Health Minister inspected the Child Life Emergency, new medical wards, Outdoors, and ongoing construction work at Children Hospital.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr.

Kamran Asif briefed minister on the provision of medical facilities at the hospital.

Head of Paeds Medicines Dr. Waqas Imran and Head of cardiology Dr. Sohail Arshad were also present.

The minister also conducted a detailed visit of various departments of the hospital and assessed the availability of medicines and medical facilities for patients.

Rafique also discussed the provision of medicines and medical facilities with the relatives of the patients.