Priyantha Case: ATC Summons IO For Cross-examination

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 07:33 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday summoned the investigation officer (IO) and other police officials in Priyantha Kumara lynching case for cross-examination on Saturday, April 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday summoned the investigation officer (IO) and other police officials in Priyantha Kumara lynching case for cross-examination on Saturday, April 2.

The defence counsel completed cross-examination of two eye-witnesses during Friday's proceedings.

ATC Judge Natasha Naseem conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

As many as 41 witnesses had been cross-examined by the defence counsel in the case.

The court had indicted 80 accused in the case on March 12 after filing of challans by the prosecution whereas a separate trial was in progress for 9 juveniles.

The prosecution, in its challans, included witnesses besides videos, digital evidence, DNA and forensic evidence.

A mob in Sialkot had tortured Sri Lankan Priyantha Kumara to death on Dec 3, 2021. He was working as a manager at a local factory.

