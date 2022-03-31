UrduPoint.com

Priyantha Kumara Case Adjourned Till April 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 08:31 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of Priyantha Kumara case till April 1.

The defence counsel partially cross examined two eye-witnesses during Thursday's proceedings.

The court summoned the two eye-witnesses again for cross examination on April 1, besides the investigation officer.

ATC Judge Natasha Naseem conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The court had recorded statements of 31 prosecution witnesses so far whereas cross examination of 29 witnesses, including eight eye-witnesses, had also been completed.

The court had indicted 80 accused in the case on March 12 after filing of challan by the prosecution whereas a separate trial was in progress for 9 juveniles.

The prosecution in its challan included 40 witnesses besides videos, digital evidence, DNA and forensic evidence.

A mob in Sialkot tortured Sri Lankan Priyantha Kumara, who was working as a manager at a local factory, to death over blasphemy allegations on December 3, 2021.

