Priyantha Kumara Case Adjourned Till Mar 26

Published March 25, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday adjourned hearing of Priyantha Kumara case till March 26.

The defence counsel completed cross-examination of five prosecution witnesses during the proceedings.

The court summoned more witnesses for cross-examination on the next date of hearing. ATC Judge Natasha Naseem conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The court had recorded statements of 40 prosecution witnesses whereas cross-examination of 22 witnesses had also been completed.

The court had indicted 80 accused in the case on March 12 after filing of challan by the prosecution whereas a separate trial was in progress for 9 juveniles.

The prosecution, in its challan, included 40 witnesses besides videos, digital evidence, DNA and forensic evidence.

A mob in Sialkot had tortured the Sri Lankan national to death over blasphemy allegations on Dec 3, 2021. He was working as a manager at a local factory.

