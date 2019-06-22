UrduPoint.com
Prize Bond Worth Rs 40,000 To Be Registered Till 2020: Shabbar Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 11:16 PM

Prize bond worth Rs 40,000 to be registered till 2020: Shabbar Zaidi

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi Saturday said all the prize bonds worth Rs 40,000 would be registered till 2020 as it was mandatory

The unregistered prize bonds would be considered useless if not registered, he said talking to a private news channel.

The chairman said the prize bonds of Rs 948 billion were still unregistered in the country and hectic efforts were being made to register them.

Terming holding unregistered prize bonds as an unlawful act, he said it was imperative for the prize bonds holders to register them forthwith.

Regarding Amnesty Scheme, he said the present amnesty scheme was focusing to unearth illegal or concealed properties, he added.

He assured that the country's institutions would not create hurdles for beneficiaries of the scheme. All the assets should be declared under the amnesty scheme, however, unregistered vehicles and jewelry did not come under the ambit of this scheme.

