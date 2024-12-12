Open Menu

Prize Ceremony At College Of Dentistry

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Prize ceremony at College of Dentistry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The annual prize distribution ceremony of the College of Dentistry at the University of Lahore was held, here on Thursday.

Medals and prizes were distributed to the position holders for the year 2022-2023. The ceremony was attended by University of Lahore Chairman Owais Rauf.

University Rector Professor Ashraf, Dean of the University College of Medicine and Dentistry Prof Mughees Baig, MS University Dental Hospital Dr. Muhammad Aslam, Vice Principal of the Dental College Prof Rehan Qamar, Dean of Allied Health Sciences Prof Ashfaq, HOD Community and Preventive Dentistry Dr. Urooj-ul-Hassan, HOD Dental Materials, Dr. Muhammad Hassan were present at the ceremony.

Best Graduate of the Year 2023 was awarded to Ms. Sarah, and the Best Graduate of the Year 2022 to Noor-ul-Huda.

