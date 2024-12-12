Prize Ceremony At College Of Dentistry
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The annual prize distribution ceremony of the College of Dentistry at the University of Lahore was held, here on Thursday.
Medals and prizes were distributed to the position holders for the year 2022-2023. The ceremony was attended by University of Lahore Chairman Owais Rauf.
University Rector Professor Ashraf, Dean of the University College of Medicine and Dentistry Prof Mughees Baig, MS University Dental Hospital Dr. Muhammad Aslam, Vice Principal of the Dental College Prof Rehan Qamar, Dean of Allied Health Sciences Prof Ashfaq, HOD Community and Preventive Dentistry Dr. Urooj-ul-Hassan, HOD Dental Materials, Dr. Muhammad Hassan were present at the ceremony.
Best Graduate of the Year 2023 was awarded to Ms. Sarah, and the Best Graduate of the Year 2022 to Noor-ul-Huda.
Recent Stories
Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case
MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media
Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prize ceremony at College of Dentistry43 seconds ago
-
67 Prisons Department employees promoted46 seconds ago
-
Rafique Palh assumes charge of chairman BISE11 minutes ago
-
Tarar reaches Istanbul to represent Pakistan in Stratcom Summit20 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 800kg fungus-infected preserves20 minutes ago
-
IGP visits Mianwali, hails police response to terrorist attack20 minutes ago
-
SDPO visits police station to review security20 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Narcotics Control denounces fake letter permitting opium and cannabis cultivation in Bal ..21 minutes ago
-
Concrete legislative reforms stressed to empower women led businesses21 minutes ago
-
DC chairs review meeting21 minutes ago
-
Anti polio vaccination drive from Dec 16 to 20 in Swat21 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension21 minutes ago