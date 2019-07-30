Prize Ceremony For BA/BSc Position Holders
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab University (PU) will announce results and organise a prize distribution ceremony for position holders of BA/BSc Part-II annual examination, 2019 on Wednesday at 11a.m at Al-Raazi Hall.
PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar will be the chief guest on the occasion.