Prize ceremony for BA/BSc position holders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab University (PU) will announce results and organise a prize distribution ceremony for position holders of BA/BSc Part-II annual examination, 2019 on Wednesday at 11a.m at Al-Raazi Hall.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar will be the chief guest on the occasion.