LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Thursday organised a prize distribution ceremony at Alhamra Arts Centre for the winners of painting competition on Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Executive Director Alhamra Ijaz Ahmad Minhas distributed cash prizes and certificates among the winners of the competition.

More than 30 students of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts participated in the competition. Wazir Muhammad won the first position in the competition, Yousaf-Ullah secured the second, and Iram Idress the third position.

Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari, Assistant Director Khuram Naveel, and others attended the ceremony.