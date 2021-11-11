UrduPoint.com

Prize Distribution Ceremony At Alhamra

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:28 PM

Prize distribution ceremony at Alhamra

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Thursday organised a prize distribution ceremony at Alhamra Arts Centre for the winners of painting competition on Allama Muhammad Iqbal

Executive Director Alhamra Ijaz Ahmad Minhas distributed cash prizes and certificates among the winners of the competition.

More than 30 students of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts participated in the competition. Wazir Muhammad won the first position in the competition, Yousaf-Ullah secured the second, and Iram Idress the third position.

Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari, Assistant Director Khuram Naveel, and others attended the ceremony.

More Stories From Pakistan

