Prize Distribution Ceremony At Alhamra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:41 PM

Prize distribution ceremony at Alhamra

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised a prize distribution ceremony on Monday for winners of the Children Art Competition titled "Freedom to Express Art" here at Alhamra Art Gallery

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised a prize distribution ceremony on Monday for winners of the Children Art Competition titled "Freedom to Express Art" here at Alhamra Art Gallery.

According to the LAC spokesperson, the competition was organised to highlight children's painting talent from more than 100 schools across the province in which around 300 artworks was put on display to showcase the art skills of children.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan distributed the cash prize and shields to all three winners.

Alisha Tahir declared the winner of the competition, Ali Hamid secured second position while Abdullah won the third prize.

On the occasion, LAC ED Athat Ali Khan said the basic purpose of this competition was to generate a healthy activity for the children.

Khan said: "I am glad to see that the artworks of children were very artistic which shows that our future generation was very rich in the field of art.

