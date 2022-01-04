UrduPoint.com

Prize Distribution Ceremony At RPO Office

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022

A prize distribution ceremony was held at the Regional Police Officer's office here on Tuesday in which RPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Rana distributed prizes among the police team on the recovery of a minor child who was abducted for Rs100 million ransom

The RPO said that the prime responsibility of police was to protect public life and their property.

The commended the performance of DPO Khushab and the team for rescuing the child safely within 48 hours.

He said that the police personnel who performed their duties efficiently got the reward of their duty.

DPO Khushab Muhammad Naveed briefed RPO Sargodha Region on the performance of police team during the recovery of abducted child.

Recipients of the awards include Sub-Inspector Muhammad Khalid, Sub-Inspector Abdul Rahim, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ramzan, Assistant Sub-Inspector Fazlur Rehman, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shafqat Nawaz, Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Mehboob, Assistant Sub-Inspector Haris Rehman, Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Mudassar, Lady Assistant Sub Inspector Farhat Nisa, Head Constable Rab Nawaz, Head Constable Muhammad Tahir, Head Constable Muhammad Sajjad, Constable Sikandar, Constable Muhammad Qasim, Constable Akhtar Abbas, Constable Muhammad Ramzan, Constable Muhammad Usman Tahir, Constable Hafeezullah, Constable Rizwan Ali, Constable Muhammad Sohail, Driver Constable Khuda Dad, Lady Constables Rizwana Kausar and Lady constable Asiya Khan.

