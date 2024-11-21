Open Menu

Prize Distribution Ceremony For Annual Inter-collegiate Sports Competitions 2023-24 Held

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Prize distribution ceremony for annual inter-collegiate sports competitions 2023-24 held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The prize distribution ceremony for annual inter-collegiate sports competitions 2023-24 was held under the aegis of board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad here on Thursday.

Director Colleges Faisalabad division Kalsoom Akhtar distributed prizes including shields and trophies among winners.

Secretary Board Dr Habibur Rehman was also present.

Punjab Group of Colleges won the general trophy while Superior College was runner up.

Director Punjab Colleges Rifat Iqbal, Director Superior Colleges Ch Muhammad Yusuf, Principal DPS Noorul Amin, Director Sport (Women) Nighat Noreen, PRO Sajid Hussian Naqvi, heads of educational institutes, coaches and players attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Punjab Superior BISE Women

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

4 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

4 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

4 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

5 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

5 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

6 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

6 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

7 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan