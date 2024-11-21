- Home
Prize Distribution Ceremony For Annual Inter-collegiate Sports Competitions 2023-24 Held
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The prize distribution ceremony for annual inter-collegiate sports competitions 2023-24 was held under the aegis of board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad here on Thursday.
Director Colleges Faisalabad division Kalsoom Akhtar distributed prizes including shields and trophies among winners.
Secretary Board Dr Habibur Rehman was also present.
Punjab Group of Colleges won the general trophy while Superior College was runner up.
Director Punjab Colleges Rifat Iqbal, Director Superior Colleges Ch Muhammad Yusuf, Principal DPS Noorul Amin, Director Sport (Women) Nighat Noreen, PRO Sajid Hussian Naqvi, heads of educational institutes, coaches and players attended the ceremony.
