Prize distribution ceremony held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :A prize distribution ceremony was held at the Regional Police Officer's office here on Thursday in which RPO Muhammad Faisal Rana distributed prizes among officers who performed their duties efficiently.

On this occasion, the RPO said that the prime responsibility of police was to protect life and property of people.

The RPO commended the performance of DPO Sargodha and a team of Jhal Chakiyanpolice station for resolving a kidnap case for ransom.