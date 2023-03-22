Prize distribution ceremony held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A prize distribution ceremony was held at Khubaib Girls school and College Sargodha, here on Wednesday.

Students securing positions were given certificates, medal and trophies at the ceremony.

School Principal Madam Sarwat Ansar, Dean Faculty of Agriculture College University of Sargodha Dr. Athar Nadeem, District President Women Wing Al Khidmat Foundation Madam Raiffat and Qaiser Abbas were also present.

Madam Sarwat told the ceremony that Chairman Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmed Khan announced a university campus for under the foundation in Sargodha which would be established soon.

For the past 10 years, Khubaib Girls School and College Sargodha is providing education and financial assistance to the underprivileged young girls of Sargodha, while our dedicated and hardworking teaching staff is also imparting modern quality education and training to the students.

In the event, students presented tableaus on various aspects of life and taekwondo girls presented their art.