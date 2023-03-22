UrduPoint.com

Prize Distribution Ceremony Held

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Prize distribution ceremony held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A prize distribution ceremony was held at Khubaib Girls school and College Sargodha, here on Wednesday.

Students securing positions were given certificates, medal and trophies at the ceremony.

School Principal Madam Sarwat Ansar, Dean Faculty of Agriculture College University of Sargodha Dr. Athar Nadeem, District President Women Wing Al Khidmat Foundation Madam Raiffat and Qaiser Abbas were also present.

Madam Sarwat told the ceremony that Chairman Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmed Khan announced a university campus for under the foundation in Sargodha which would be established soon.

For the past 10 years, Khubaib Girls School and College Sargodha is providing education and financial assistance to the underprivileged young girls of Sargodha, while our dedicated and hardworking teaching staff is also imparting modern quality education and training to the students.

In the event, students presented tableaus on various aspects of life and taekwondo girls presented their art.

Related Topics

Education Agriculture Young Sargodha Nadeem Ahmed Women University Of Sargodha Event

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;E ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;Excellence in Governance - Mari ..

30 minutes ago
 5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Co ..

5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Coursera training announced, PIT ..

35 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operati ..

Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operating hours

45 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Manag ..

ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Management Certification

60 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.