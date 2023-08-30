Prize distribution ceremony held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A prize distribution ceremony was held at the Educators Police Public High School among position holders here on Wednesday.

RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui with DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran distributed prizes and certificates among students of the 9th and 10th classes.

Speaking at the ceremony, RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui congratulated the position holders and the school administration for their outstanding performance. He said the Police Public HighSchool was providing the best education environment to students.

On this occasion, the students presented a tableau on national songs.