Prize Distribution Ceremony Held At BISE Sargodha

Published June 29, 2022

Prize distribution ceremony held at BISE Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha organized a prize distribution ceremony for inter-college boys and girls in connection with sports competitions here on Wednesday.

BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Kausar Raees was chief guest while BISE Secretary Dr Mohsin Abbas and director physical education Chaudhry Mazhar Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Dr Kausar Raees appreciated the players who got positions and said that sports activities were not only important for their mental and physical health but also helpful in enhancing their sports abilities.

BISE Secretary Dr Mohsin Abbas said that Sargodha education board always encouraged healthy activities among students and Sargodhaeducation board would continue to hold sports competitions amongstudents of schools and colleges.

