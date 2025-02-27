Prize Distribution Ceremony Held At Government College University Chiniot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 08:37 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The prize distribution ceremony of the Sports Gala was held on Thursday at the Government College University Chiniot campus.
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal, Chairman CPLC Chaudhry Masood Iqbal were present and distributed prizes among the players.
President Bar Mehr Maqsood Haral, Director Dr. Falak Sher Nebhi also distributed prizes. Deputy Commissioner said that sports were very important along with academic activities.
He appreciated the efforts of the organizers and the organization of sports competitions under the auspices of the university.
He said that a large number of female students getting education at GCU.
