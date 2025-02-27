Open Menu

Prize Distribution Ceremony Held At Government College University Chiniot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 08:37 PM

Prize distribution ceremony held at Government College University Chiniot

The prize distribution ceremony of the Sports Gala was held on Thursday at the Government College University Chiniot campus

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The prize distribution ceremony of the Sports Gala was held on Thursday at the Government College University Chiniot campus.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal, Chairman CPLC Chaudhry Masood Iqbal were present and distributed prizes among the players.

President Bar Mehr Maqsood Haral, Director Dr. Falak Sher Nebhi also distributed prizes. Deputy Commissioner said that sports were very important along with academic activities.

He appreciated the efforts of the organizers and the organization of sports competitions under the auspices of the university.

He said that a large number of female students getting education at GCU.

Recent Stories

Experts, politicians express diverse views on crea ..

Experts, politicians express diverse views on creating more provinces: SDPI

6 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against ..

Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

18 minutes ago
 European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU w ..

European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs

18 minutes ago
 One day seminar held at SBBU

One day seminar held at SBBU

18 minutes ago
 PML-N KP provincial organisation, ex-senator Zahid ..

PML-N KP provincial organisation, ex-senator Zahid Khan meet Nawaz Sharif

4 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of Asad Qaiser's acquittal ..

Court adjourns hearing of Asad Qaiser's acquittal plea

4 minutes ago
Drug trafficker convicted

Drug trafficker convicted

4 minutes ago
 PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance P ..

PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties

16 minutes ago
 Life-term awarded in murder case

Life-term awarded in murder case

4 minutes ago
 Seminar on identifying challenges related to defen ..

Seminar on identifying challenges related to defence exports held

4 minutes ago
 NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice expo ..

NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports

21 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected c ..

Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan