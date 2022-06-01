Prize distribution ceremony held at Punjab Highway Patrolling office

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :A prize distribution ceremony, among the officers and employees, was held at the office of Punjab Highway Patrolling Police, here on Tuesday.

SSP Patrolling Kausar Parveen distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the employees.

The SSP Patrolling directed the patrolling officers to ensure vehicles checking on the national highways and keep a vigilant eye on the cattle markets set up at the beats of the relevant posts so that the theft of cattle could be prevented.

She issued orders for immediate action on calls received on helpline 1124.

She also issued orders to take action against vehicles violating traffic rules.