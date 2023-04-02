Prize distribution ceremony held at Sir Syed College

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Federal Government Sir Syed College has achieved the honor of being the best college in the last 25 years, owing to its excellent performance in academics and co-curricular activities.

Regional Director Federal Government Education Institutions (FGEI) Brigadier Sajjad Khan made these remarks while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony held at Federal Government Sir Syed College here Sunday.

He stated that the FGEI institutions were imparting quality and constructive education. Khan said that this success was attributed to the hard work and dedication of both students and teachers.

On the occasion, in recognition to their contribution, certificates of appreciation and shields were presented to the outstanding teachers.

Among them, Prof. Muhammad Ahsan Pasha was named the overall best teacher of English, while Associate Professor Akbar Hussain was recognized for his excellence in Physics, and Assistant Professor Atif Javed Bhatti was acknowledged as the best teacher in Computer Science. The achievements of the College are a testament to the efforts of its staff and students.

Brigadier Khan said, the FGEI, as an education network, has carved a unique niche in the education system of the country. "The talented students who got their education from these institutions are taking part and playing their best role in the country's development.

No nation can develop without education, according to the requirements of the modern era.

He said that no doubt, these institutions are grooming students and their hidden talent".

On this occasion, Lt. Colonel Aftab Ahmed, Principal of Sirsyed College Professor Ahmed Raza, Vice Principal Ahsan Pasha, Principal of Tariqabad school Afzal Tahir, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the ceremony.

Earlier, Brigadier Sajjad Khan congratulated the teachers and students who received the awards. He wished them to continue the journey of devotion, hard work and dedication. He awarded a certificate and prize to Abdul Rafay, team captain who won the first position in All-Pakistan cricket competition and gave a certificate and prize to Syed Farhan Abbas, the team captain who won the first position in All-Pakistan basketball.

Later, the student Saim Ahmed, who secured the third position in the second year of Pre-Engineering board exams by getting 1068 marks was also given a certificate of appreciation and a prize.

The student Kashif Murad, who got the fourth position by getting 1075 marks in the Board's annual examination were awarded certificate and prize.