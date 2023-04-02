UrduPoint.com

Prize Distribution Ceremony Held At Sir Syed College

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Prize distribution ceremony held at Sir Syed College

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Federal Government Sir Syed College has achieved the honor of being the best college in the last 25 years, owing to its excellent performance in academics and co-curricular activities.

Regional Director Federal Government Education Institutions (FGEI) Brigadier Sajjad Khan made these remarks while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony held at Federal Government Sir Syed College here Sunday.

He stated that the FGEI institutions were imparting quality and constructive education. Khan said that this success was attributed to the hard work and dedication of both students and teachers.

On the occasion, in recognition to their contribution, certificates of appreciation and shields were presented to the outstanding teachers.

Among them, Prof. Muhammad Ahsan Pasha was named the overall best teacher of English, while Associate Professor Akbar Hussain was recognized for his excellence in Physics, and Assistant Professor Atif Javed Bhatti was acknowledged as the best teacher in Computer Science. The achievements of the College are a testament to the efforts of its staff and students.

Brigadier Khan said, the FGEI, as an education network, has carved a unique niche in the education system of the country. "The talented students who got their education from these institutions are taking part and playing their best role in the country's development.

No nation can develop without education, according to the requirements of the modern era.

He said that no doubt, these institutions are grooming students and their hidden talent".

On this occasion, Lt. Colonel Aftab Ahmed, Principal of Sirsyed College Professor Ahmed Raza, Vice Principal Ahsan Pasha, Principal of Tariqabad school Afzal Tahir, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the ceremony.

Earlier, Brigadier Sajjad Khan congratulated the teachers and students who received the awards. He wished them to continue the journey of devotion, hard work and dedication. He awarded a certificate and prize to Abdul Rafay, team captain who won the first position in All-Pakistan cricket competition and gave a certificate and prize to Syed Farhan Abbas, the team captain who won the first position in All-Pakistan basketball.

Later, the student Saim Ahmed, who secured the third position in the second year of Pre-Engineering board exams by getting 1068 marks was also given a certificate of appreciation and a prize.

The student Kashif Murad, who got the fourth position by getting 1075 marks in the Board's annual examination were awarded certificate and prize.

Related Topics

Cricket Education Student Ahmed Raza Sunday From Government Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future of AI and software development

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWA’s a ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWA’s achievements in AI and data man ..

5 minutes ago
 GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 12 ..

GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 125 million euros in university ..

5 minutes ago
 Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market ch ..

Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market challenges, future investment op ..

20 minutes ago
 President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace meets leaders of religious o ..

1 hour ago
 Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.