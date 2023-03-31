UrduPoint.com

Prize Distribution Ceremony Held At Turbat University

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Prize distribution ceremony held at Turbat University

Department of Natural & Basic Sciences, University of Turbat (UoT) organized prize distribution ceremony to award prizes and certificates to those outstanding participants who got distinguished positions in the different activities which were held earlier at Turbat University on account of International Mendel Day, International Women's Day and World Water Day

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest of the event, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Pro-Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of the Department of Natural & Basic Sciences for organizing different activities at UoT and congratulated all winners in various categories of different events.

He urged the faculty and students to continue their hard work and amplify their efforts in the organization of such events.

He acknowledged the significance of World Water Day for water stressed regions including Makran.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jahangeer Khan, Chairman, Department of Natural and Basic Sciences vowed to commemorate these events with more energy and enthusiasm next year. At the end, prizes and certificates were distributed among winners in various categories.

Registrar Ganguzar Baloch, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Dr. Shah Mir Baloch, Protocol Officer, Mir Bahad Baloch, faculty members and students have also attended the event.

