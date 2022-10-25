Prize distribution ceremony held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 )

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, while addressing a prize distribution ceremony here on Tuesday.

The vice-chancellor awarded gold medals to the position holders in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities at a ceremony arranged by the senior tutor office. Dr Iqrar said that without providing the proper platforms and opportunities, we cannot refurbish the hidden creativity of the students. He urged the students to be confident with communication skills and talent that will make a path of progress for themselves. He said that the university was taking all possible measures to promote environment of competitions.

PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman hoped that the young generation would focus on sharpening their skills, which is a guarantee of a bright future.

Senior Tutor Dr Shaukat Ali while giving the details, said that 44 students got gold medals and 52 got university colors.

The students who won the gold medals include Huma Priya, Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Ali Qamar, Akhtar Munir, Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, Shoaib Aziz, MuhammadNauman Khuram Shehzad, Muhammad Haris, Asad Farooq, Mukkaram Ejaz, Muhammad Naveed Ilyas, Muhammad Haroon Ur Rasheed, Muhammad Rizwan, Arooba Talat, Irslan Ali, Azka Hassan, Talha Farooq, Muhammad Aammar Tufail, Seemab, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Tauseef, Tariq Kisana, Zubair Khalid, Yabaiz Tahir, Muhammad Irshad, Rabia Latif, Ali Hasan, Gul Hooria, Mehroz Asif, Muhammad Muddassir, Hamza Tariq, Rana Ehtisham Akbar, Muhammad Usman Khadim, Muhammad Saad Bin Zafar, Nauman Haider Zia, Fahad Bashir, Ahmad Kamal, Shahzaib Asif, Ali Wasiq, Usama Sarwar, Muhammad Jahanzaib Mughal, Khizra Farooq, Saman Zahid and Hafiz Asad Ali.