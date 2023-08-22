Prize distribution ceremony held for students

Government Boys Primary School, Jail Colony Larkana organized a function on the theme "Padhe ga Sindh, Badhe ga Sindh" (Sindh will study, Sindh will grow) in which prizes were awarded to the students who secured positions in the school's annual examinations, on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Government Boys Primary School, Jail Colony Larkana organized a function on the theme "Padhe ga Sindh, Badhe ga Sindh" (Sindh will study, Sindh will grow) in which prizes were awarded to the students who secured positions in the school's annual examinations, on Tuesday.

The Mayor of Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC) Anwar Ali Nawaz Luhar was the chief guest on the occasion.

The School Headmaster Naeem Ahmad Sameejo and teachers and school students attended the function.

Mayor LMC distributed shields to the students of classes 1 to 5 Sabah Jatoi, Alisha Mangrio, Tabsam, Arusa, Arshad Gadhi and others for their excellent performance in the annual examinations. While textbooks were also distributed among the students.

On this occasion, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz gave a lecture to the students regarding the importance of education and said that education creates awareness in human beings, and it is necessary for this.

He said that to encourage children in schools, priority should be given to such programs that increase the knowledge of students because they can play their role in the development of their country by getting a better education.

In the event, the headmaster of the school, Naeem Ahmad Samejo, complained to the mayor of LMC about the lack of appointment of a watchman in the school and the incidents of theft, on which the mayor also assured him to solve the problems of the school.