Prize Distribution Ceremony Held For Zamung Kor's Students

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A prize distribution ceremony was held for the first batch of students of Zamung Kor for their best performance during first term exams.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq, Director Zamung Kor Najam Sahar, Station Commander Rashid, Assistant Director Zamung Kor, Dera Ismail Khan Campus Rafiullah, chairperson Social Welfare Sitara Afrin besides other officials and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq appreciated the efforts and services of Zamung Kor, an orphanage, and said that more steps were needed to be taken for the welfare of children in the center so that they felt no deprivation.

He assured full cooperation on part of the administration regarding solarization, construction and repair of the building.

Zamung Kor Director Najam Sahar said that great care was being taken of orphans in the institution by providing them all necessities of life and modern education, sports, health, training, entertainment and welfare. He added that every possible effort was made for the success of the facility.

Assistant Director Zumung Kor Dera Ismail Khan Campus Rafiullah said that currently there were 103 children admitted to the Campus and solid measures were being taken for further improvement of the facility.

A Science and Craft Exhibition was also organized on this occasion where all the guests appreciated the arrangement. Later, prizes were distributed among the children for their outstanding performance in first-term exams.

