Prize distribution ceremony held in APS Shagai South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Army Public School (APS), Shagai South Waziristan on Friday arranged an annual prize distribution ceremony for talented students.

The ceremony among others was attended by parents of students and a large number of local elites.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest highlighted the significance of education and stressed students to focus on studies for their benefit and the progress of the country.

The Army Public School is regarded as one of the best educational institutions in the area and has been working since 2015 for a better future for students.

More than 200 students are getting education in the institution in various disciplines under highly qualified and trained staff.

Separate campuses have been established in the school of girls and boys and all the needed facilities have been provided in the school for students.