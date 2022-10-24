Prize distribution ceremony of Sports Week 2022 held at University of Gwadar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The prize Distribution Ceremony of Sports Week 2022 was held at the seminar hall of the University of Gwadar on Monday.

The chief guest of the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor, University of Gwadar, Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir addressing the ceremony said that besides promoting education and research activities, a comprehensive plan is underway to enhance sports activities in the university as well. The Directorate of Sports will further be strengthened and students will be provided with better sports facilities.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed his gratitude towards the organizing committee members for arranging such lively sports activities in a professional manner that are requisite to refresh the body, polish skills, and cheer up minds.

He said that sports teach us to accept both victory and defeat with smiles and magnanimity. Vice Chancellor further said that many games were organized in the Sports Week. He said that the UG was the first university in Pakistan that introduced Beach Games in its Sports Week in which students, faculty members and admin staff participated enthusiastically.

Director Sports Saghir Naseem thanked the worthy vice chancellor, the registrar, faculty members, administrative staff and students for their cooperation in the successful conduct of the Sports Week.

At the end of the ceremony Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, VC UG, distributed trophies and shields among the winners, runners-up, and organizers.