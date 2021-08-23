Prizes, certificates distributed among police media wing

(@FahadShabbir)

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among the officials of police media wing in recognition of their excellent performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among the officials of police media wing in recognition of their excellent performance.

In this connection, a prize distribution ceremony was held at CPO Office where the CPO awarded prizes and certificates to Public Relation Officer (PRO) Muneeb Ahsan and his team.

On this occasion, the CPO said that the best performers would be encouraged to improve repute of the department whereas strict action would be taken against the corrupt, lethargic and delinquent persons. Such elements would be kicked out from the department without any discrimination and there is no room for these black-sheep in police, he added.