Prizes Distributed Among 64 Cops

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 07:40 PM

Prizes distributed among 64 cops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Abid Khan Sunday distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among 64 police officials of the district.

These certificates and prizes were awarded in recognition of their performance in controlling crimes in Faisalabad.

Among the recipients included CPO Reader Hajji Umar, SHO Batala Colony Ayub Sahi, SHO People's Colony Rae Aftab Waseem, SHO Millat Town Rizwan Shaukat, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Rana Najamul Hasan Khan, etc., a spokesman for the Police Department said.

More Stories From Pakistan

