Prizes distributed among police Jawans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among 131 police officers and officials in recognition of their excellent performance.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that 36 policemen including inspectors, Sis, ASIs and constables from Faisalabad, 20 from Toba Tek Singh, six from Chiniot, six from Jhang and 63 from rang reserve security were awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates.

He said that RPO was recognizing performance of police Jawans and encouraging them so that they could bring laurels for the department.

Provision of safety and security to the lives and properties of people was the first and foremost duty of the police, therefore, the RPO was strongly encouraging those police officers as well as officials, spokesman added.