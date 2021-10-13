UrduPoint.com

Prizes Distributed Among Trainees Of PM Kamyab Jawan Skill For All Programme

Prize distribution ceremony was held in COMSATS University, Abbottabad Campus for the trainees of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Skills for All Programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :prize distribution ceremony was held in COMSATS University, Abbottabad Campus for the trainees of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Skills for All Programme.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Director, COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus, Prof. Imtiaz Ali Khan was chief guest on the occasion.

In his address to the trainees he highlighted the importance of skill development at individual level as well as on national level.

He told the trainees that in current scenario people having professional skills have more scope and there were millions of opportunities in IT sector.

He further said the COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus has always working for betterment of communities and would continue to do so in future.

He praised the efforts of Government and NAVTTC to launch such training in emerging technologies and high-tech trades for the first time in Pakistan.

Director, COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus, Prof. Imtiaz Ali Khan motivated the trainees and offered them to utilize the lab facilities and faculty consultation in future also.

He prayed for the success of the trainees in their future endeavors and also ensured the commitments of COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus to build strong relationships with them for any of their future endeavors.

