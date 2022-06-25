Prizes distributed among winners of wheat, canola competitions

Cash prizes were distributed among position holders of wheat and canola competitions under National PM Agriculture Emergency Program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Cash prizes were distributed among position holders of wheat and canola competitions under National PM Agriculture Emergency Program.

Director General Agriculture (Extension) Department Punjab Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali Buttar distributed the prizes among a formal ceremony here on Saturday.

Divisional Director Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed, Deputy Director Khalid Mehmood, Assistant Directors agriculture and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Agriculture (Extension) said that the farmers obtained bumper yield of wheat and canal this year despite climate changes and heat wave. He said that quality seed was the basic key of bumper production and the farmers should use certified seed always and complete wheat cultivation from November 1 to 15. He said that government had to spend billions of rupees on the import of wheat and edible oil but now the local peasants were encouraged to get maximum production of these commodities so that domestic requirements could be catered easily.

In this connection, competitions were also arranged among wheat and canola growers, he added.

Later, he also distributed cash prizes among the position holders of wheat and canola competitions.

According to results, farmer Muhammad Asghar from Faisalabad won first position in wheat competition by producing yield of 51.83 maund per acre. Similarly, Muhammad Tayyab got second position with 49.99 maund per acre yield while Bashir Ahmad was declared third with 49.12 maund per acre production in wheat competition.

In canola competition, Iftikhar Ali from Faisalabad got first position in canola completion by producing 35.09 maund per acre while Muhammad Kashif stood second with 29.12 maunds per acre and Muhamad Ameer was declared third with 27.01 maunds per acre production of canola.