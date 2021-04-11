PRLA establishes 100 satellite, 152 LRC across province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) have established 100 satellite and 152 Land Record Centres (LRC) across the province after the approval of Land Record Authority Act 2017.

According to PLRA sources, the authority was offering 38 type of Fardaat and 48 types of Mutations through its different centres across the province. The authority would increase capacity of land record centres to 700 till June 2010 by establishing Rural centres in different areas. The authority have also established 20 mobile land record centres to facilitate masses at their door steps. The sources added that facility of Fardaat and others were also being offered to citizens through 2300 E-Sahulat Centres of NADRA and 10 E-Khidmat centres across the province.

The authority have also provided facility of PRLA at consulate offices of America, Saudi Arabia, UAE and other 14 countries to facilitate Pakistanis living abroad. The PRLA offering different facilities to over 5.5 million farmers of the province while over six million errors have been resolved and record has been made computerized, PRLA sources added.

Sources added that PRLA facilitating people during the COVID-19 as more than 9000 people were being issued Fardaat through Pre-Appointment system.

The PRLA also extended facilities for farmers by giving access to 20 banks to land record centre in order to bring ease for farmers in getting loan from banks, sources added.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Incharge Land Record Centre Tehsil Sadar Multan Hafiz Zia-Ul-Rehman said that the centre have generate revenue of over Rs four lakh through issuing 2,646 Fardaat to people during the last month of March while generated revenue of over Rs 9.7 millions during the last month. He said that revenue of over Rs two lakh have also been generated by the newly established E-Khidmat Centre through issuing 1023 Fardaat during the last month.

Hafiz Zia-Ul-Rehman added that there were total 278 hamlets under the Land Record Centre Sadar Multan out of which record of 253 has been made online while remaining would be made computerized soon. He disclosed that two sub-centres have been established in Makhdoom Rasheed and Laar to offer facilities to the local people instead of visiting Multan office.

He maintained that sitting arrangement, drinking water and sanitizer was also being provided at ht land record centre for public facilitation.