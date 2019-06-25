PRMI modern programme to facilitate business community: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative (PRMI), was the modern programme for facilitating the business community by removing hurdles in start of new businesses.

In a tweet, she said that this is an important development in easing the process of getting permit and registration and no objection certificates. She said that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) would especially benefit from the fruits of this new initiative.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has planned to save the business community, small and medium industries from unnecessary visits to various offices. This would be corruption-free and red-tape free system, she remarked. Dr Firdous said this was the important part of governments' reformative agenda. The purpose of bringing changes in centuries-old regulatory framework was to facilitate the business community. She said this step would also help promote investment in the country and entire nation would enjoy facilities in Naya Pakistan.