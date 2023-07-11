Open Menu

Pro-agri Budget To Uplift Rural Development: Musadiq Malik

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said a major relief was given to the agriculture sector by giving incentives on seeds and fertilizers to uplift development in rural areas.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the incumbent government has primarily focused on the stability of the economy.

To a question about elections, he said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign after his arrival in Pakistan. He hoped that PML-N would win the general elections with a majority of votes.

He said opposition parties must follow moral legitimacy as they were bound to abide by the rule of law of the country.

