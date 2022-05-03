Pro-Azadi pamphlets distributed in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, pro-freedom pamphlets and posters were distributed in Srinagar and several parts of the valley on Eid-ul-Fitr appealing people to support the Kashmiris' right to self-determination movement.

The posters and pamphlets displayed and distributed by the Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) and other organizations were carrying slogans against forcible implementation of Hindutva agenda, Kashmir Media Service reported. .

They were reading that the Indian narrative of terrorism against the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle has died its own death and the people of Kashmir would continue their protest against India's illegal occupation of their motherland.

The pamphlets while rejecting the Indian forcible decision of 5 Aug 2019 said that the Kashmiris were rendering unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and urged the international human rights organizations to take notice the gross human rights violation and the Indian illegal move to change the demography of Kashmir.

The posters read sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed go waste and would definitely bring positive results, urging India to shun its genocide policy and end illegal occupation and to resolve Kashmir dispute as per UN resolution.