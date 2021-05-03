UrduPoint.com
Pro-Azadi Posters, Pamphlets Again Displayed In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 10:20 AM

Pro-Azadi posters, pamphlets again displayed in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Pro-freedom pamphlets and posters in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), were distributed and displayed in several parts of Srinagar appealing people to support the Kashmiris' right to self determination movement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters and pamphlets displayed and distributed by the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party (JKDJ were carrying slogans against forcible implementation of Hindutva agenda.

They were reading that the Indian narrative of terrorism against the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle has died its own death and the people of Kashmir would continue their protest against India's illegal occupation of their motherland.

The JKDJP Chairman, Imtiyaz Ahmad Baba in a statement said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute was the biggest hurdle to peace and political stability in the region.

He said that the Kashmiris were rendering unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian illegal move to change the demography of Kashmir.

He said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed go waste and would definitely bring positive results, adding that soon the people of Kashmir would get rid of Indian slavery.

