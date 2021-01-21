UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pro-claimed Offender Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:09 PM

Pro-claimed offender arrested

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of R A Bazar Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of R A Bazar Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

The police held proclaimed offender Najeeb who was wanted by police since 2015 in a cheque dishonor case.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team adding that such anti social elements must be punished according to law.

Related Topics

Police Police Station 2015

Recent Stories

Russian Media Watchdog to Fine Facebook, Twitter f ..

2 minutes ago

Police Arrest Navalny's Close Ally Sobol for Incit ..

2 minutes ago

Gang involved in fuel theft from CDA EW's vehicles ..

2 minutes ago

Minister for Maritime Affairs calls on Prime Minis ..

6 minutes ago

Renowned social figure Raja Ali Akbar passes away

6 minutes ago

Covax: the global plan to share Covid vaccines

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.