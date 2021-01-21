Pro-claimed offender arrested

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of R A Bazar Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of R A Bazar Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

The police held proclaimed offender Najeeb who was wanted by police since 2015 in a cheque dishonor case.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team adding that such anti social elements must be punished according to law.