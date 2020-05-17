Pro-claimed offender arrested in raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The police arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, a police spokesman informed here on Sunday.

During course of action, the Airport police held proclaimed offender identified as Rizwan who was wanted by police from 2018.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police adding that anti-social elements must be punished according to law.